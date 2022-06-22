Breaking News
World Music Day: Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and Sidhu Moosewala

Updated on: 22 June,2022 09:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Ayushmann Khurrana


Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and singers Sidhu Moose Wala and KK, who passed away this year. Ayushmann, who is a singer and composer himself, penned his thoughts about the fallen luminaries from the Indian music industry by writing a beautiful poem. 

The actor captioned the post- "Jamming with my buddies to come up with something heartfelt yet new age very very soon! Sharing the pictorial yet symbolic elements of our next. But on this."




 
 
 
 
 
