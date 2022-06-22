World Music Day: Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and Sidhu Moosewala

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and singers Sidhu Moose Wala and KK, who passed away this year. Ayushmann, who is a singer and composer himself, penned his thoughts about the fallen luminaries from the Indian music industry by writing a beautiful poem.
The actor captioned the post- "Jamming with my buddies to come up with something heartfelt yet new age very very soon! Sharing the pictorial yet symbolic elements of our next. But on this."
Khurrana might be one of the busiest actors today, but count on him to make time for his first love — music. The actor-singer, who is the voice behind melodious numbers, including Pani da rang, Nazm nazm and Saadi galli aaja, is working on a new set of singles that he hopes to release soon. “Ever since I started making music, I aspired to usher in a different sound for people. I want my musical identity to be effortless, new-age, and slightly off-beat yet cool. I’m excited to share that of late, I have been working on some beautiful tracks,” he says.
It hasn’t been easy for Khurrana to create his new songs, juggling it with the shoot of Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero. Even as he deeply enjoys the experience of bringing different characters to life through his films, the actor-singer says that every once in a while, he feels the need to go back to music. It has a meditative effect on him, he believes. “Music has always been my best friend. I have always maintained that I’m the happiest when I express myself through music,” he says, adding that the upcoming songs reflect his current state of mind. “I’m eager to bare my soul with these new tracks.”
On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in two projects this year - Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and film-maker Aanand L. Rai’s Action Hero being directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer.
