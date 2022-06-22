World Music Day: Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and Sidhu Moosewala

The actor captioned the post- "Jamming with my buddies to come up with something heartfelt yet new age very very soon! Sharing the pictorial yet symbolic elements of our next. But on this."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Lata Mangeshkar and singers Sidhu Moose Wala and KK, who passed away this year. Ayushmann, who is a singer and composer himself, penned his thoughts about the fallen luminaries from the Indian music industry by writing a beautiful poem.

The actor captioned the post- "Jamming with my buddies to come up with something heartfelt yet new age very very soon! Sharing the pictorial yet symbolic elements of our next. But on this."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Show full article