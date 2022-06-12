Ayushmann on World Day Against Child Labour: Children belong to schools, not factories

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 June,2022 12:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Ayushmann feels children at risk need to be protected at any cost

Ayushmann Khurrana/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


On World Day Against Child Labour, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who the UNICEF ropes in as their Celebrity Advocate for the global campaign Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC), has set the agenda for the eradication of child labour in our country.

Ayushmann says, "Children belong to schools and playgrounds, not workshops, factories, agricultural fields or as domestic labourers. Child labour violates their rights and deprives them of their education, growth and opportunities. It also makes them vulnerable to injuries, exploitation and abuse."




He added: "Children who have the opportunity to go to school regularly, have a better earning potential in the future, helping end the intergenerational cycle of poverty.


ayushmann khurrana bollywood news Entertainment News

