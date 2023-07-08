Manoj Muntashir has issued an apology on Twitter, admitting that the film 'Adipurush' has hurt the audience's feelings

Manoj Muntashir. (Pic- Instagram)

Writer Manoj Muntashir apologizes for hurting people's sentiments with 'Adipurush' dialogues

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, was released in theatres last month. Adipurush garnered harsh criticism for its visual effects and dialogues almost immediately after its release. While several dialogues were eventually altered, the harm had already been done. Manoj Muntashir, the dialogue writer for Adipurush, received a lot of flak on social media. Manoj Muntashir has now issued an apology on Twitter, admitting that the film has hurt the audience's feelings.

Manoj Muntashir posted in a fresh social media post that he realises that Adipursh has harmed people's feelings and that he is apologising with folded hands. “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt by Adipurush. With folded hands, I extend my unconditional apologies.” He further added, “May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and grant us strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation.”He also put out the note in Hindi.

मैं स्वीकार करता हूँ कि फ़िल्म आदिपुरुष से जन भावनायें आहत हुईं हैं.

अपने सभी भाइयों-बहनों, बड़ों, पूज्य साधु-संतों और श्री राम के भक्तों से, मैं हाथ जोड़ कर, बिना शर्त क्षमा माँगता हूँ.

भगवान बजरंग बली हम सब पर कृपा करें, हमें एक और अटूट रहकर अपने पवित्र सनातन और महान देश की… — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) July 8, 2023

Many individuals were moved by his note. One user wrote, “Come on, better late than never. May Bajrang Bali give you power.” Another one commented, “No problem. You accepted mistake is a big thing. We should move forward.” Another user wrote, “It’s ok. You can not be perfect every time. You are not God. Keep trying .” One of the users while replying to the tweet said, “Badi jaldi Maafi maang liye sahab. But thik hai,Der aaye durust aaye.”

Adipurush is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana. The film, directed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film was released in theatres on 16th June 2023.

On the work front, Prabhas, post ‘Adipurush’ will again court the audience with 'Salaar,' the Telugu action thriller directed by Prasanth Neel. In the midst of all the talk surrounding the film, the 'Salaar' team has released the long-awaited teaser starring Prabhas on 06 July 2023.

The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, will be released in theatres on September 28, 2023. The teaser release has ignited a wave of excitement and anticipation among fans, who eagerly await the opportunity to explore the vast universe of 'Salaar'.