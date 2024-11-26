Yami Gautam entered a new chapter of her life by becoming a mother in May, this year. The actress made her first appearance after her childbirth

pic/instagram

New mom spotted! Yami Gautam makes first appearance after childbirth, seen at IFFI

Yami Gautam Dhar is a one-of-a-kind actress who consistently delivers compelling performances on screen. With her versatility, she has brought numerous characters to life and continues to make waves across the nation. Adding yet another feather to her cap, the actress delivered a flawless performance in 'Article 370', earning tremendous love and acclaim from all quarters. Now, the film will be screened at IFFI, marking Yami's first public appearance since becoming a mother. The actress gave birth to a baby boy named Vedavid on May 10, this year.

Yami Gautam attends the premiere of 'Article 370' at IFFI, Goa

After making a grand impression with the theatrical release of Article 370, which was immensely appreciated by the audience and critics, the film is all set for its screening at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). While the actress delivered back-to-back amazing performances with her films like 'A Thursday', 'Dasvi', 'Lost', 'OMG 2', and 'Article 370', the audience will get to witness her return after becoming a mother, at the screening of Article 370 at IFFI. Having been away from the public eye after welcoming her baby, she made a stunning return at the prestigious film festival.

Yami Gautam Dhar has left an indelible mark with her exceptional performance in 'Article 370'. The actress has earned widespread acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Following its theatrical release, the film received immense love from the masses and continues to captivate viewers on OTT platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam will be seen next in 'Dhoom Dhaam'. The actress will collaborate with her husband and director Aditya Dhar for this film. The couple has previously worked together on 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which also started the love story of the couple.

Yami Gautam's Monday Morning Happiness

The actress took to her Instagram to share a new post this Monday. The actress captioned it as, "Monday morning happiness 💙



1. First day of shoot after 👶🏻 ☑️

2. Surilie’ Panjeeri Laddoos😍☑️"

The actress explained two reasons behind her happiness. First, she went back to work and started shooting for her upcoming film. Secondly, she was seen devouring the tasty laddoos made by her sister Surilie. Yami's sister Surilie, is an actor, producer, and entrepreneur.