Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Yami Gautam captures priceless family moments amid Lehs historic sights

Yami Gautam captures priceless family moments amid Leh’s historic sights

Updated on: 02 September,2025 03:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actress Yami Gautam is currently spending quality time with her family in Leh. She shared pictures from her trip, including a moment with her son Vedavid at the historic Leh Palace

Picture Courtesy/Yami Gautam Dhar's Instagram account

Actress Yami Gautam, who was last seen in the streaming movie Dhoom Dhaam, is currently enjoying her downtime in Leh.
 
On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared two pictures from her vacation. The first picture shows her with her son Vedavid at the Leh palace. The second picture is of her father, Mukesh Gautam with their tour guide.

She also penned a note in the caption, as she wrote, “Meandering with my little one at the historic Leh Palace !!! Post that witnessed beautiful evening at Sindhu Darshan and experience sight of the mighty Indus River (that’s my daddy dear along with Raje padme- the sweetest guide ever)”.

The Leh Palace, which overlooks the city of Leh in Ladakh, India, was constructed by the Namgyal dynasty. It was constructed circa 1600 AD by Sengge Namgyal. The palace was abandoned when Dogra forces took control of Ladakh in the mid-19th century and forced the royal family to move to Stok Palace.

Meanwhile, the actress’ father, Mukesh Gautam is a Punjabi film director. He is the VP of PTC Network.

The actress has been in Leh for the past one week. Earlier, she visited the historic Thiksey Monastery in Leh and said the chants she heard there will forever stay with her. Yami took to Instagram, where she shared a string of memories from her visit to the monastery, which is noted for its resemblance to the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet, and is the largest monastery in central Ladakh.

The monastery, which is a twelve-storey complex and houses many items of Buddhist art such as stupas, statues, thangkas, wall paintings and swords. One of the main points of interest is the Maitreya Temple installed to commemorate the visit of the 14th Dalai Lama to this monastery in 1970.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

