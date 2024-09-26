Shah Rukh Khan has always spoken highly of Yash Chopra, often mentioning that the filmmaker made him who he is today. In 2017, Shah Rukh accepted the National Yash Chopra Memorial Award, where he thanked Yash Chopra

In Pic: Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article Did you know? Shah Rukh Khan never demanded a 'single penny' for a Yash Chopra film x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra, the dynamic duo, have ruled the world of the romance genre every time they've come together. They have delivered films like the cult classic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Veer-Zaara', 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', and their last collaboration, 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. But did you know that Shah Rukh Khan has never demanded any money from Yash Chopra for any of his films? Yes, you read that right. In a conversation with King Khan, Chopra revealed that Shah Rukh had never asked for money. Instead, the veteran filmmaker shared that he used to send a cheque to SRK based on his own calculations.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PodVisions (@podvisions0101)

Shah Rukh Khan never demanded money from Yash Chopra

In the conversation, Yash Chopra told SRK, “Shah Rukh, you are an actor who never asked me what the story was. Whether Adi wrote it or you did, you never questioned it. You never asked how much I would pay you; in fact, the truth is that you never took a single penny during the production of any movie. Every time, a week before the release, I would send you a check according to my own calculations, and then I’d get a call from you saying, 'Yash ji, you’ve sent me a bit too much, yaar.'"

When Yash Chopra scolded Shah Rukh Khan

Further, while recalling the time he scolded Shah Rukh Khan on the phone, Chopra shared, “I remember when we were making a film, I called you in frustration and said, ‘I'm about to start the film, why are you nowhere to be found? I get that you're probably busy, but we should meet at least once before the shoot begins.’ To which you replied, ‘Let’s settle this once and for all. Why should I meet you? I’m not going to listen to the story, and I’ll accept whatever payment you decide. We already have an understanding — once I start working on your film, I won’t take on any other projects until it’s finished.’”

Shah Rukh Khan has always spoken highly of Yash Chopra, often mentioning that the filmmaker made him who he is today. In 2017, Shah Rukh accepted the National Yash Chopra Memorial Award, where he thanked Yash Chopra for shaping his career. He was also part of the docu-series 'The Romantics', which paid tribute to Yash Chopra and YRF's contribution to Indian cinema.