Breaking News
Mumbai rain updates: Red alert for city, holiday declared
Worli hit-and-run case: ‘We have lost faith in cops’
Badlapur encounter: ‘Why was he shot in the head?’
Mumbai: Coldplay concert ticket fiasco reaches EOW
Mumbai: Railway stalls shifted to ease crowding
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Did you know Shah Rukh Khan never demanded a single penny for a Yash Chopra film

Did you know? Shah Rukh Khan never demanded a 'single penny' for a Yash Chopra film

Updated on: 26 September,2024 07:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Shah Rukh Khan has always spoken highly of Yash Chopra, often mentioning that the filmmaker made him who he is today. In 2017, Shah Rukh accepted the National Yash Chopra Memorial Award, where he thanked Yash Chopra

Did you know? Shah Rukh Khan never demanded a 'single penny' for a Yash Chopra film

In Pic: Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article
Did you know? Shah Rukh Khan never demanded a 'single penny' for a Yash Chopra film
x
00:00

Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra, the dynamic duo, have ruled the world of the romance genre every time they've come together. They have delivered films like the cult classic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Veer-Zaara', 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', and their last collaboration, 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. But did you know that Shah Rukh Khan has never demanded any money from Yash Chopra for any of his films? Yes, you read that right. In a conversation with King Khan, Chopra revealed that Shah Rukh had never asked for money. Instead, the veteran filmmaker shared that he used to send a cheque to SRK based on his own calculations.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PodVisions (@podvisions0101)



Shah Rukh Khan never demanded money from Yash Chopra

In the conversation, Yash Chopra told SRK, “Shah Rukh, you are an actor who never asked me what the story was. Whether Adi wrote it or you did, you never questioned it. You never asked how much I would pay you; in fact, the truth is that you never took a single penny during the production of any movie. Every time, a week before the release, I would send you a check according to my own calculations, and then I’d get a call from you saying, 'Yash ji, you’ve sent me a bit too much, yaar.'"

When Yash Chopra scolded Shah Rukh Khan

Further, while recalling the time he scolded Shah Rukh Khan on the phone, Chopra shared, “I remember when we were making a film, I called you in frustration and said, ‘I'm about to start the film, why are you nowhere to be found? I get that you're probably busy, but we should meet at least once before the shoot begins.’ To which you replied, ‘Let’s settle this once and for all. Why should I meet you? I’m not going to listen to the story, and I’ll accept whatever payment you decide. We already have an understanding — once I start working on your film, I won’t take on any other projects until it’s finished.’”

Shah Rukh Khan has always spoken highly of Yash Chopra, often mentioning that the filmmaker made him who he is today. In 2017, Shah Rukh accepted the National Yash Chopra Memorial Award, where he thanked Yash Chopra for shaping his career. He was also part of the docu-series 'The Romantics', which paid tribute to Yash Chopra and YRF's contribution to Indian cinema.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

yash chopra Shah Rukh Khan Entertainment News birth anniversary bollywood Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK