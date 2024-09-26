Shah Rukh Khan got mobbed by fans at the Mumbai airport early on Thursday morning. The superstar was seen dressed in casuals as he made his way into the airport for his flight

Shah Rukh Khan (Pics/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed by fans at Mumbai airport as he arrives for early morning flight, watch x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan is truly the King of Bollywood. The actor was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Thursday. But that did not stop his fans from arriving at the spot to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. Even at the early hour when most of the city takes time off to rest, many were seen at the airport to meet SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan gets mobbed by fans

A paparazzo shared a video of Khan being surrounded by fans at the entry gate of the Mumbai airport's Terminal 2. The actor was seen in a casual avatar at the airport as she headed to catch an early morning flight. His security got on to their feet as fans mobbed the superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan's fan waits outside his house in Bandra

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence Mannat is a hub for his fans. If you consider having a walk through the sea-facing area in Bandra, you will notice many standing for hours in the hopes of getting one glance of their King. Some resort to taking selfies with the diamond-encrusted nameplate while others keep looking at cars passing by assuming SRK is in one of them. However, a die-hard fan of Shah Rukh has stationed himself outside Mannat for more than a month.

Shaikh Mohammed Ansari has come from Jharkhand to meet his idol Shah Rukh Khan and has camped outside Mannat for the past month in the hopes of a rendezvous. During an interaction with Instant Bollywood, he revealed shutting down his business in his hometown and pursuing Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, he will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994).

It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.

SRK will also be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.