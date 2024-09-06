Yash Johar birth anniversary 2024: Karan Johar's father was a passionate man of cinema. He worked on several films in his career. Here we look at some of the films he backed

Karan and Yash Johar

Yash Johar, noted film producer and father of filmmaker Karan Johar, passed away 20 years ago. But the films he produced continue to be fan favourites. On his birth anniversary today, we look at the films produced by Yash Johar.

Kal Ho Na Ho (2003)

This marked Yash Johar's last film before his demise in 2004. The film that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in the lead was directed by Nikkhil Advani. The film was co-produced by Karan Johar who also wrote the story and screenplay of the film. This was one of the biggest hits of the year and continues to be loved by the audience for its themes, performances, and above all music.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Directed by Karan Johar, this family drama had an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. It went on to be an iconic Hindi film with its dialogues and songs becoming part of pop culture. The film was produced by Yash and his wife Hiroo Johar. As the tagline of the film says- 'It's all about family'.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

This film is yet another iconic movie for Hindi cinema. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the film marked the debut of Karan Johar as a director and writer. The film was backed by Karan's parents.

Duplicate (1998)

Released in the same year as 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', the film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and saw SRK is a double role.

Agneepath (1990)

Who can ever forget this iconic film? Directed by Mukul Anand, this Amitabh Bachchan-starrer was a big hit.

Muqaddar Ka Faisla (1987)

Directed by Prakash Mehra, this revenge drama starred Raaj Kumar, Rakhee Gulzar and Raj Babbar in pivotal roles. The film was produced by Hiroo and Yash Johar in collaboration with Arun Mahajan.

Dostana (1980)

Directed by Raj Khosla, the film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Zeenat Aman and was a big hit.

Karan Johar's post for Yash Johar

"On his father's birth anniversary, Karan took to social media to pen a post for him and revisited some old pics with his father.

Stole a few moments of nostalgia to share here today, marking my papa’s birthday...

1. A quick moment of family hugs...something that you could find in my family in abundance, thanks to him

2. My 30th birthday!!! I had directed my film and it was out in the world...and I think my father was proud❤️

3. Like I said...in abundance!!!

4. A moment shared on stage with him...etched in my mind & heart!

Miss you every day papa, thank you for being the brightest guiding light for me, till date," he wrote.

