Yash Johar Death Anniversary 2024: He was a well-known filmmaker famous for producing movies like the 1980 action-drama 'Dostana,' as well as 'Duniya,' 'Agneepath,' 'Gumrah,' and 'Duplicate.' His son, Karan Johar, followed in his footsteps and also became a filmmaker, producing many movies from the production company his dad started.

Karan Johar grieves dad Yash Johar on death anniversary

Today, June 26, marks the anniversary of the day Karan Johar lost his father, Yash Johar, 20 years ago. Karan shared his feelings on Instagram, posting a series of old photos of his dad. He mentioned that losing a parent was his biggest fear and expressed how much he misses the "solid, soulful, and selfless man" Yash Johar was. Karan also said he believes his dad is watching over his kids, his mother Hiroo Johar, and himself.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years. My biggest fear was losing a parent… August 2nd,2003 my father told me he had a malignant tumour… my worst nightmare was staring at me and yet it was my duty as his child to stay positive and keep the faith… but the worst thing about instincts are that….they never lie.” His note read.

Karan Johar grieves dad Yash Johar on death anniversary, take a look:

About Karan Johar recently

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is gearing up for the release of his next film, 'Kill'. Recently, the makers unveiled the film trailer. The trailer begins with Lakshya proposing to his girlfriend Tanya Maniktala on a train. However, their romantic journey soon turns into a nightmare when a group of goons attack the train. Raghav Juyal also marked their presence in the trailer. Lakshya, who is termed as not an "ordinary soldier" in the trailer, unleashes a bloodbath to protect his love and near ones.The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar. Kill made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 and is now ready for release in theatres on July 5, 2024.

