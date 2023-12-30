Year Ender 2023 | Jannat Zubair: My most memorable encounter was with David Beckham during his visit to India | Exclusive!

In an exclusive conversation with Jannat Zubair, we had the chance to catch up with the social media star and gain insight into how 2023 fared for her

When it comes to the content creation space, some influencers have been deemed as one of the 'OGs'. Namely, creators like Jannat Zubair. This content creator started her journey when the term 'influencer' was not even a word in our dictionary.

Jannat Zubair embarked on her journey in the realm of entertainment with a titular role in the social drama ‘Phulwa’, subsequently transitioning to the big screen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the 2011 hit rom-com, ‘Luv Ka The End’, at the age of 11. Her performance demonstrated her acting prowess, paving her way to becoming a social media sensation.

Reflecting on the evolution of content creation, Jannat enthusiastically remarked, "I think one of the major changes that I could see in the 2023 content space was that people started making more organic and relatable content, which requires a lot of creativity and effort. It is very rare now to see people making random slow-motion videos or simply lip-syncing to a particular song. I am happy that people have started putting in efforts which lead to fun, entertaining, and fresh content."

Recalling a standout moment from the year, Jannat reminisced about her unexpected encounter with international football icon David Beckham during his visit to India. Describing the experience as surreal, she exclaimed, "I had a memorable encounter with David Beckham during his visit to India, and it was just amazing. I couldn’t really believe that I was meeting and interacting with him. It was one of the most special days of 2023 and something that I didn’t really see coming. It was a surprise and a really special one!"

Expressing her Bollywood aspirations, Jannat passionately conveyed, "I definitely want to be in a Bollywood film; it’s something that I am very passionate about. I really hope something amazing comes my way, but all I can do is work hard for it. So, I’m hoping for the best."

When reflecting on the past year, Jannat shared, "I don’t think I can really describe the best part of 2023 because it was a good year that went by really fast. It did teach me a lot of things, especially to be patient."

Talking about what she would wish for in the new calendar year, Jannat said, "I wish 2024 brings a lot of good things to me, half of which I can’t even reveal, but I’m very positive about the coming year. I want to make the most of 2024, and I am working hard for it. I believe if things go as per plan, 2024 will be very special for me. I wish everyone a very happy new year, and I hope that the year brings a lot of happiness, peace, and success for everyone."