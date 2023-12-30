Year Ender 2023: From Pathaan's title track Jhoome Jo Pathaan to Animal's Jamal Kudu, here are 5 of the most trendy hook steps of the year in Bollywood

2023 was a year of resurgence for Bollywood, with films starting to pick up in both theatres as well as the OTT space. Several songs became popular hits among the audience, making them groove to the hook steps along the way. As 2023 comes to an end, here’s a look at some of the most popular songs and their hook-steps from the past year that became a hit among fans.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Pathaan, one of 2023’s best films, also gave us some iconic songs. The title song ‘Jhoome jo Pathaan’, gave us one of the year’s most iconic steps. When paired with Shah Rukh Khan's charm and screen presence, the song took the country by storm as fans and actors alike joined in on the Pathaan craze.

What Jhumka

The electric chemistry of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt rocked the industry as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani brought a sense of the old Bollywood romance back to the big screen. The peppy and catchy number, 'What Jhumka', maintained steady numbers on music charts, while the hook step from the song took social media by storm as users all over the country began posting videos doing the step.

Main Parwaana

‘Main Parwaana’ from the war film ‘Pippa’ took us back to the '70s with its style and ambience. The song also gave us one of the best choreographies of the year, and with Ishaan Khatter in the lead, took the dance world by storm. The hook steps of this catchy song gave dancers a new challenge as they recreated the magic of ‘Main Parwaana’, with the song being used over 83,000 times.

Show Me The Thumka

‘Show Me the Thumka’ from ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ brought us the electric combination of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, giving us one of the catchiest songs of the year. The thumkas from both actors went viral, and became instant hits on social media, as fans sought to recapture the magic of the song and its hook-step for themselves

Jamal Kudu

Jamal Kudu from Animal marked the return of Bobby Deol to the big screen and became one of the most iconic songs of the year. The Persian lyrics became an instant hit, as the song skyrocketed to popularity. The images of Bobby Deol dancing with a glass on his head were the hook step, and spawned an entire trend, as Jamal Kudu and the iconic dance became the go-to for reels and other videos on social media.

The Indian Film Industry is defined as much by its music as by its films, and the release of so many catchy songs in a year is a true indicator of Bollywood’s success in 2023, as the industry and fans alike, finally found their groove again.