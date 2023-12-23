We had a chance to catch up with the fashion icon Masoom Minawala and get an exclusive input into how 2023 faired for the superwoman.

Masoom Minawala Mehta

Listen to this article Year Ender 2023 | Masoom Minawala: I can tick Kareena Kapoor Khan's show off my checklist | Exclusive! x 00:00

Answer me this: How many times a day do you open your Instagram? Five? Maybe six? Let us assume that you navigate yourself to the reels section and, without a doubt, are met with a barrage of picture-perfect people colloquially known as "influencers," prompting that fleeting thought: 'Hey, maybe I can do that too.' It's an all-too-familiar reflex.

But, behind every curated post and engaging content lies a world of relentless commitment, strategic planning, and continuous adaptation to cater to the audience's evolving tastes and preferences. This profession has witnessed individuals soaring to new heights and shattering glass ceilings. One such trailblazer is Masoom Minawala Mehta. Back in 2010, Masoom pioneered the nation's blogging industry with her establishment of 'Miss Style Fiesta.' Since then, Masoom Minawala has only soared higher. and there's no stopping her!

ADVERTISEMENT

We had a chance to catch up with the fashion icon and get exclusive input into how 2023 turned out for the superwoman.

For Masoom, 2023 was all about 'change'. The content creator shared, "I made a pact with myself to welcome change, and in doing so, I found the unexpected beauty in the journey outside my comfort zone—within the unfamiliar." And in an ever-changing world where nothing remains constant, Masoom's advice sounds like a recipe for success. Perhaps embracing change is what makes one as successful as Minawala.

I'm still pondering: How can one designate something as 'the best part' of the year? How does someone condense the wealth of memories from 365 days, select a handful, and proclaim them as the absolute best? Well, who better to address this question than Masoom? She provided insights into the perennially confounding question, "The best part about 2023 is that I experienced so many firsts of my life. We moved to a new country, and my baby had a bunch of firsts—first taste of solids, first Diwali, and more. I also forged new connections, both personal and professional, navigating a completely unfamiliar market and territory. There are too many special memories to mention, but 2023 will always be special because of these “first” experiences."

In a year that was blossoming with so many special firsts, Masoom was kind enough to share some of her most fond 'first' memories. "Cherishing the firsts of my baby Zavi and living a blissful life with my family," she says. The proud mother also added later, "Making it to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show ‘What Women Want’ and ticking it off my checklist".

This story would not be complete without delving into Masoom's most notable fashion moments of the year. These included attending Milan Fashion Week, celebrating Budget Indian Designers Week while championing Indian designers, making appearances at Haute Couture Week, experiencing an 'Indian Elsa' moment at the Cannes Film Festival for the fifth consecutive year, and embracing the 'Hot Mama Era' with Jacquemus.

We can only assume that 2024 holds bigger and better things for Masoom Minawala Mehta!