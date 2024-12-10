Despite all the box office clashes and massive collections, you’d be surprised to know what sparked curiosity across India in 2024. Google unveils its top trending searches

Posters of Stree 2 and Heeramandi

Listen to this article From Stree 2 to Heeramandi, Google unveils 2024's most-searched movies and shows in India x 00:00

As 2024 comes to an end, search engine giant Google has unveiled its annual list of India’s most-searched topics. These include famous personalities, memes, viral trends, movies, and shows. Despite all the box office clashes and massive collections, you’d be surprised to know what sparked curiosity across India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top trending searches for movies

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy Stree 2 tops the list of most-searched Indian movies in 2024. It is followed by the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD starring a multitude of actors like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan. Bagging the third spot is Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail, which put him in the spotlight. Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies which is also India’s official entry for Oscars 2025 is at the fourth spot. The other half of this list explores regional cinema with films in ascending order such as Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, the adventure drama Manjummel Boys, Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time, Prabhas’ Salaar, and Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham.

Top trending searches for shows

Coming to OTT and television, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar topped the search, followed by Mirzapur which finally unveiled its third season after a gap of four years. Post-apocalyptic drama The Last Of Us bagged the third spot, followed by Bigg Boss 17, and Panchayat which dropped its third season. The sixth spot went to the K-drama Queen of Tears, followed by another one called Marry My Husband. The eighth spot went to Kota Factory, followed by Bigg Boss 18 which is still ongoing and is hosted by Salman Khan. The 10th spot went to 3 Body Problem.

Top trending searches for songs

As per the ‘Hum to Search’ trend by Google, Indians wanted to listen to a plethora of songs. In ascending order, these include Nadaaniyan by Akshath Acharya, Husn by Anuv Jain, Illuminati by Dabzee, Sushin Shyam, and Vinayak Sasikumar, Katchi Sera by Sai Abhyankkar, Ye Tune Kya Kiya by Javed Bashir, Pritam Chakraborty, and Rajat Arora, Aaj Ki Raat (Stree 2) by Madhubanti Bagchi, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Divya Kumar, Sachin–Jigar, Jo Tum Mere Ho by Anuv Jain, Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam by Asha Bhosle, Aasa Kooda by Sai Abhyankkar and Sai Smriti, and MASHA ULTRAFUNK by HISTED and TXVSTERPLAYA.