In 2024, Indian movie stars brought audiences together in the most vibrant way through their electrifying hook steps that had everyone on their feet. These performances weren’t just confined to cinema screens; they took over parties, social media, and fans' hearts, uniting the country in their love for music and dance.

NTR Jr. - Ayudha Pooja ( Devara Part1)

Man of Masses NTR Jr. delivered a standout performance in the Ayudha Pooja song from Devara: Part 1, bringing both energy and charm to the screen. The choreography was rich with festive flair, blending tradition and high-energy moves, making the song a go-to for fans at festivals and gatherings. Whether on social media or in real life, this track became a festive anthem for audiences.

Hrithik Roshan – Sher Khul Gaye (Fighter)

When Hrithik dances, the world stops to watch, and Sher Khul Gaye was no exception. His effortless movements turned even simple choreography into something magical. Hrithik Roshan’s charisma and precision made the performance even more charming, proving once again why he’s hailed as one of Bollywood’s finest dancers.

Vicky Kaushal – Tauba Tauba (Bad Newzz)

Vicky brought pure, infectious energy to Tauba Tauba, making it impossible to sit still. The signature hook step, combined with his magnetic screen presence, had fans of all ages grooving. It quickly became a go-to party anthem, dominating playlists and viral dance challenges.

Shahid Kapoor – Title Track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The actor's performance in the title track of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was a blend of romance and rhythm. The choreography felt breezy yet had a certain complexity that he executed flawlessly. His expressive dancing struck a chord with fans, especially those who love dreamy romantic numbers.

Rajkummar Rao – Aayi Nai (Stree2)

Rajkummar Rao brought his trademark quirkiness to Aayi Nai, making it an instant favorite among audiences. His lively moves and expressive energy matched the upbeat tempo of the track perfectly, showing that he can own the dance floor just as much as he owns intense acting roles.

Kartik Aaryan- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The actor once again had people grooving and sliding to the hookstep of Hare Ram Hare Krishna, a song that has been a part of the franchise right from the beginning.