Karan Johar surely knows how to play his cards right. The producer-filmmaker, who has managed to present narratives in a way that appeases the young generation, has come up with a way to gain the eyeballs of both Gen Z and millennials.

Johar, whose upcoming venture is the Kartik Aaryan-starrer romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Teri Tu Mera, is apparently toying with the idea of introducing the cast of his 2013 film, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, to this venture. Cast members, including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, are expected to revive their characters in Sameer Vidwans’s film in what is being seen as Dharma Productions’ initial efforts to explore cinematic crossovers. Sharvari is expected to feature alongside Aaryan.

“Since this film is a rom-com, and is along the lines of YJHD, this move seems like a natural progression. They are contemplating roping in the original stars for special appearances. Even if all of them aren’t available, they will try to get two of them to be part of it. These cameos will be a delightful nod to the beloved film. Apart from the fact that the actors’ dates must match, their introduction into the film needs to be seamless, not forced. That will be addressed during the writing process,” says a source.

Johar may want to capitalise on the demand for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, which amassed R10 crore on its re-release weeks ago.