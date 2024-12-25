After a long time of differences and cold times, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have decided to come together for a fresh film that will be directed by his Satyaprem Ki Katha director

Entire country has been a witness to the fallout between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar that became the hottest topic of discussion. Soon enough their movie Dostana 2 fell apart and was eventually shelved. Turns out after a long time of differences and cold times, the two have decided to come together for a fresh film where Kartik will reunite with Producer Karan in a movie that will be directed by his Satyaprem Ki Katha director. The movie in question brings back Aaryan to Rom Coms and is titled Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

Kartik Aaryan Reunites With Karan Johar

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kartik Aaryan, Sameer Vidwans, and Namah Pictures in a collaborative post on Instagram shared a teaser that has Kartik in a voice over explaining how his last three relationships fell apart but he will do anything to make the fourth one work. The teaser is 34 seconds long and is very quirky in its presentation. The captions confirms it is a rom com and rumours recently have defined the film as an action love story. As for Aaryan, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri marks his return to the genre after trying his hands in multiple genres.

Sharing the announcement teaser of Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri on Instagram, Kartik in the caption wrote, “Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma's boy poori karke he rehta hai! Tumhara RAY aa raha hai RUMI. Super excited to return to my fav genre Rom-com #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri. The biggest love story coming to cinemas in 2026.”

About Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri

The film, slated for a 2026 release, has already generated immense excitement as its quirky motion poster gives us a glimpse into the world of this upcoming love story. Following the resounding success of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ the actor is once again teaming up with Namah Pictures. With Dharma Productions joining hands, the collaboration just got bigger and better.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled to commence production soon and promises to take cine-goers on an entertaining journey. This love story will release in 2026. There is no release window revealed for the same and we are yet to find out who will be playing the female lead in the film.