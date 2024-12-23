Filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted with his friend and actress Neha Dhupia at Canadian singer Karan Aujla's Mumbai concert. Both were seen grooving and had a lot of fun

Karan Johar and Neha Dhupia at karan Aujla's Mumbai concert (pic/Instagram)

Filmmaker Karan Johar attended singer Karan Aujla's concert with actress and friend Neha Dhupia. Karan praised Aujla for an amazing experience during his concert and called him 'such a showman'. Karan Aujla performed his popular songs 'Wavy', 'Tauba Tauba' and 'Softly'. This is the second time Karan Aujla is touring India, he first came to India in 2021. Aujla's tour, 'It was all a dream' will conclude with his Jaipur concert on 29 December 2024.

Stars who were present at Karan Aujla's Mumbai concert

Karan Aujla performed in Mumbai for two consecutive days on the 20th and 21st of December. The concerts were sold out and many celebrities were spotted at the gigs. Parineeti Chopra appeared on sfage with the Canadian singer at his Mumbai show in a surprising event. Vicky Kaushal also grooved to Aujla's electrifying tunes and performed to their hit song Tauba Tauba during the concert. Singer AP Dhillon, who performed in Chandigarh on 21st December, joined the singer for his second Mumbai concert and both put up a great show together. It was an unexpected Punjabi crossover that mesmerized fans, and Aujla also got emotional on stage.

Karan Johar grooves with Neha Dhupia at Karan Aujla's concert

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram stories to share a video of Karan Johar enjoying Aujla's concert on Day 2. Neha captioned the video, "Making waves... from one karan to the other." The actress also tagged Karan Johar and Karan Aujla.

KJo reshared this story and heaped praises at the singer. He wrote, "Tauba Tauba I had a super time at the Karan Aujla concert!!! He's such a showman!!! Thanks Neha". The filmmaker also hinted at Karan Aujla's popular song Tauba Tauba which made waves on the Internet earlier this year. The Canadian singer also reshared the stories on his Instagram account.

Neha had shared another picture with her dear friend and filmmaker Karan Johar mentioning that singer Karan Aujla's concert was her last one for the year. She captioned it, "Our last one 2024!!! Making it count".

Karan was dressed in a black tee and a black jacket. He paired a black cap with the outfit. Neha was seen dressed in casuals.