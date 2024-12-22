Today was surely one of the biggest surprises awaiting fans at Karan Aujla's Mumbai concert as two of the biggest Indian rappers, AP Dhillon and Divine, joined him on stage

AP Dhillon x Karan Aujla x Divine

After a tauba tauba night with Vicky Kaushal and Parineeti Chopra at Karan Aujla's concert yesterday, it was time for a Brown Munde craze. The ace singer performed in Mumbai today as part of the final show of his It Was All A Dream India tour. The tour, which started on December 7 in Chandigarh, concluded today. Today was surely one of the biggest surprises awaiting fans at Karan Aujla's Mumbai concert as two of the biggest Indian rappers, AP Dhillon and Divine, joined him on stage and gave an electrifying performance.

AP Dhillon & Karan Aujla perform Brown Munde

It was AP Dhillon x Karan Aujla x Divine on stage during his final show today in Mumbai. These two videos will surely give you FOMO if you were not present at Aujla's concert in the Bay today. The first video shows AP Dhillon joining Karan Aujla on stage as they performed Brown Munde together. In the video, Karan was seen looking incredibly handsome in an all-black outfit, while AP Dhillon, in his signature style, wore black jeans paired with a white T-shirt and a stylish shirt.

Divine & Karan Aujla perform Ye Hote Pareshan

If you thought Dhillon was the only surprise waiting for you at the "Surprise King" Karan Aujla's concert, then you were highly mistaken. Another banger came when Karan invited Divine to join him on stage. The ace artists were seen setting the stage on fire as they grooved to Ye Hote Pareshan. What added to the heat was Divine's smart look. He was seen wearing a white T-shirt over white track pants and a jacket. Both of them sang, danced, and jumped as they added to the excitement.

The 8-city It Was All A Dream India Tour was a celebration of Karan Aujla's journey from being a small-town artist to now, an international superstar. The title, inspired by his rise to fame, reflects the dreams he’s had and how he’s turned them into reality. This tour marks a significant step in his global mission to bring modern Punjabi music to a wider audience, having already broken ticket sales records in Canada, the UK, and New Zealand.

Last night, too, Karan performed in the city at Bandra, and he was joined by Parineeti Chopra and Vicky Kaushal, who sang, danced, and enjoyed with him on the stage.