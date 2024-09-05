After dealing with health issues, Yo Yo Honey Singh stopped drinking but secretly started again in 2021. He quit once more but admitted that at Sonakshi’s wedding in June

Yo Yo Honey Singh has been open about his struggles with alcohol and other substances before his mental health began to suffer. While the rapper has mentioned that he no longer uses illegal drugs, he recently revealed that he broke his alcohol sobriety at Sonakshi Sinha's wedding.

Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals breaking his sobriety streak

After dealing with health issues, he had stopped drinking but secretly started again in 2021. He quit once more but admitted that at Sonakshi’s wedding in June, he drank a lot and got quite drunk by the end of the night.

In an interview on The Lallantop’s YouTube channel, Yo Yo Honey Singh mentioned that he occasionally drinks beer but had stopped drinking hard liquor like vodka and whiskey until a few months ago, “I hadn’t had vodka in over a year. I landed here for Sonakshi’s wedding. I was very happy to attend her wedding in Mumbai. As I was going in, I declared to the paparazzi that I will dance without drinking today. I said so because I had not been drinking for a year.”

“I went for the wedding. Everyone was there, it was Sonakshi’s wedding so I said ‘laao aaj (bring it on)’. After having more than half a bottle, I was up on the stage. There wasn’t even a stage there, just a DJ console. I took the microphone and I just flipped her party. Then I drank even more,” he confessed.

On the day of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's reception, when the paparazzo asked Singh if he had drinks at the party, he said, "To be honest, I am very happy today. I haven't drank in 1.5 years. But today, I drank a lot. My mother will yell at me if she sees this video."

He further said, "It is my best friend's wedding, I am so happy. She got the best guy in Zaheer. I met him three years back. He is an awesome guy. And I hope he is going to keep her happy. Nahi toh hum dekh lenge usko".

On the work front, Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to come up with his new album 'Glory'.

'Glory' has an international element to it as Honey collaborated with global artistes for the album. The album in collaboration with artists from Latin America to Western Europe to Indian folk singers features a vibrant collection of tracks that blend genres and styles, showcasing Honey Singh's signature flair for catchy hooks and infectious rhythms, as per the information shared by the project's team.

