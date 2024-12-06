A docu-film based on the life of famous rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is slated to release on Netflix on December 20. The film captures the resilience, reinvention, and unfiltered truth of the rapper

The docu-film on Honey Singh has been produced by Oscar winner Guneet Monga (R)

Listen to this article Honey Singh is set to rule our hearts once again! Netflix to stream rapper's docu-film from Dec 20 x 00:00

Netflix has announced the premiere of Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, a docu-film produced by the Oscar-winning Sikhya Entertainment with a poster. Under the direction of Mozez Singh, the film offers an exclusive look into the life of India’s Desi Kalakar, the legendary hip-hop artist and rapper, Honey Singh. Revealing the real Honey, aka Hirdesh Singh - the man behind the headlines, it chronicles his rapid rise to fame, from the challenges he faced to his comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guneet Monga calls the journey of making Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous fascinating

Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain, Producers, Sikhya Entertainment, said, “With Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, we delve into his story in its rawest form—from his meteoric rise to his struggles and ultimate comeback as Hirdesh Singh. It was fascinating to discover how little we knew about the real person behind the stage name. After the success of The Elephant Whisperers, we’re proud to present a documentary that captures the resilience, reinvention, and unfiltered truth of this true desi kalakar—a journey we believe fans and critics alike will find deeply fascinating. We're thrilled to collaborate with Director Mozez Singh and Netflix again to bring this extraordinary story to audiences worldwide."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Presenting the unknown story of rapper Honey Singh's life

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “There are some stories that need to be told as they are and that’s how we've curated our slate of docs for India. With this in mind, for the first time, we’re lifting the curtain on the incredible journey of Yo Yo Honey Singh, a cultural icon who’s changed the face of Indian music. This intimate documentary gives a front-row seat to his life, capturing his meteoric rise to fame, his battles with adversity, his triumphant return, and everything in between. You’ll see the man behind the music, a complex soul with a story as unique as his sound. Get ready to be amazed, inspired, and maybe even a little surprised."

Director Mozez Singh adds, “Capturing Honey Singh’s journey has been an incredible experience. He is a fascinating man who has already lived so many lifetimes in this one life. I feel honoured and privileged to be bringing a documentary alongside the Oscar-winning Sikhya and to have been given full access to Honey Singh’s world. I’m so thankful that he trusted me with his life story. We have covered everything in this film- love, pain, family, success, failure, loss, mental health, and the fight to come back. But most of all we have spoken about the price of Fame. This docu feature highlights his evolution, his lasting impact on popular culture, and a lot of stories that no one has ever heard before. We’re thrilled for you to meet the legend, the man who is responsible for creating a revolution in the Indian rap and hip-hop scene, a man unique in his making.”

The documentary unfolding the story of Honey Singh will premiere on December 20, exclusively on Netflix.