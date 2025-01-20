Yogi Adityanath biopic in the works with 12th Fail actor Anant Joshi playing the UP Chief Minister in his youth; film to chronicle the leader’s early years

From Vivek Oberoi’s PM Narendra Modi (2019) to Kangana Ranaut’s latest release Emergency, politicians and their journeys have often found a place in Hindi cinema. Now, another biopic is in the works. Mid-day has learnt that a biopic on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being helmed by Ravindra Gautam, who previously directed the second season of Maharani. Anant Joshi, seen in 12th Fail (2023) and Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery (2023), will portray the younger version of Adityanath in the yet-untitled film that will trace how a boy, born as Ajay Singh Bisht in Uttarakhand, became among the most influential figures of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

A source close to the production revealed, “The movie delves deep into Yogi Adityanath’s early years, his spiritual awakening at the Gorakhnath Math, and his eventual rise in politics. Anant’s portrayal captures the inner conflict and drive of a young man seeking purpose.” In the 1990s, Adityanath left his home and became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, the then-chief of the Gorakhnath Math. He was made the head seer after Avaidyanath’s demise in 2014.

Yogi Adityanath; (right) Paresh Rawal. Pics/AFP, Instagram

In the movie, Paresh Rawal has been cast as Avaidyanath, Adityanath’s spiritual mentor, whose teachings profoundly influenced his life. The biopic, which rolled last November, has been shot extensively across Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur, the seat of Adityanath’s spiritual and political journey. Currently, the team is filming in Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai. Another insider adds, “The team also shot at the Guru Nanak Khalsa college last week.

Before that, they conducted a 45-day schedule in north India, filming in Rishikesh and other iconic locations connected to Adityanath’s life. After the Mumbai schedule, it will be a wrap on the project.”

We reached out to Gautam, who did not respond till press time.