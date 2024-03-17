Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida police in snake venom case

Youtuber Elvish Yadav has been arrested by Noida Police. The case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

Youtuber Elvish Yadav was arrested on Sunday by Noida Police in connection with a probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party here, officials said. Yadav was among six people named in an FIR lodged at Sector 49 police station here on November 3 last year. The five other accused were arrested but are currently out on bail, the officials said.

The case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

The case was later shifted from Sector 49 to Sector 20 police station for investigation.

"The accused has been arrested by a team of Sector 20 police station which was investigating the case," Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra told PTI. Yadav, a winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT, has refuted the charges of involvement in the case and has been questioned by the police in the past.

A sub-inspector, who was also the incharge of the local Sector 49 police station where the FIR was registered, was shunted. The case was lodged on the complaint of an official of animal rights group People For Animals (PFA). Five people were arrested from a banquet hall in Sector 51 on November 3 and nine snakes, including five cobras, rescued from their possession while 20 ml of suspected snake venom was also seized.

However, police said Yadav was not present at the party hall and they were probing his role in the whole case of snake venom use as a recreational drug. PFA chairperson and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has accused Yadav of involvement in illegally selling snake venom and sought his immediate arrest.

On November 4, Yadav was briefly stopped for questioning by police in Rajasthan's Kota while he was travelling with his friends in a car but was let off soon.

Elvish on snake venom case involvement:

In November, Elvish took to Instagram, where he shared his statement in Hindi: “I woke up to news that Elvish Yadav has been arrested. Elvish Yadav has been caught with drugs etc. These things that are being spread against me. All these accusations against me are baseless. These are all fake. There is not even a single percent of truth in it. I am willing to cooperate with the UP Police.”

He said that if he has even a percentage of involvement, he is ready to take the blame. “I would request UP Police, Honourable Chief Minister and Yogi Adityanath ji that if I am even caught with 1 per cent of involvement then I am ready to take all responsibility on me and I request the media, if you don't have all evidence against me please don't spoil name. I have no links with all the accusations made. If it’s proved then I am ready to take the blame,” he said.