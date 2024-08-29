The trailer features jaw-dropping action scenes and a gripping story that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Siddhant Chaturvedi takes on a bold new role!

Yudhra trailer out now

Listen to this article Yudhra trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi unleashes extreme action avatar in new film with Malavika Mohanan x 00:00

Excel Entertainment, after teasing the audience with striking character posters, has now unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of Yudhra! This high-octane trailer showcases Siddhant Chaturvedi as the fierce Yudhra, Malavika Mohanan as the captivating Nikhat, and Raghav Juyal as the menacing villain Shafiq. The trailer promises a thrilling action drama with stylish action sequences and drama.

Yudhra trailer is all about action and Siddhant Chaturvedi in an all-new avatar

The trailer features jaw-dropping action scenes and a gripping story that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Siddhant Chaturvedi takes on a bold new role, Malavika Mohanan’s compelling performance adds significant depth to the film. Director Ravi Udyawar, known for his exceptional work on MOM, brings a fresh and exciting vision to the film.

Excel Entertainment, co-founded by the dynamic duo Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, has consistently delivered iconic films such as Lakshya, Don, the Fukrey franchise, Gully Boy, and the hit series Mirzapur. They are a major name in Indian cinema, renowned for their exceptional storytelling.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Sudha Anukta, and directed by Ravi Udyawar, Yudhra will hit theaters on September 20.

On Monday, producer Farhan Akhtar treated fans with new posters and announced the release date of the film on his X handle.The first poster shows Siddhant in an intense, never-seen-before-action avatar. Full of anger with a lollypop in one hand and a gun in another. Siddhant's shirt and hands have blood stains.

The second poster adds to the intrigue, featuring the fresh pairing of Siddhant and Malavika Mohanan, both looking intense while covered in blood.Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Anger has a new name. #Yudhra coming to screens near you on 20th September."

The actor underwent rigorous training in mixed martial arts (MMA), kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu to prepare for his action-heavy role. The film marks Malavika's foray into Hindi cinema.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is touted as a romantic-action thriller. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment are producing it. The film is scheduled to release on September 20, 2024.

Apart from this, Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in the much-awaited film 'Dhadak 2' opposite Triptii Dimri. In May, Karan Johar made the announcement on his Instagram handle. Sharing the announcement video, he wrote in Hindi, "Once upon a time, there was a king and there was a queen. They were from different classes, and that's the end of the story."

(With inputs from ANI)