Yugo Sako's 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' which was all set for its theatrical release in 4K after 31 years on October 18 is now rescheduled. Audiences will have to wait a little longer.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', conceived by Yugo Sako and directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, is recognised as one of the earliest anime adaptations of an Indian epic. Completed in 1993, this remarkable film revolutionised the animation landscape by introducing Indian mythology to global audiences through the lens of Japanese anime, marking a significant milestone in animation history and fostering cultural ties between India and Japan. It also depicted Indian storytelling in a unique format, blending the artistic traditions of two countries in a way that had never been done before.

'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' is a landmark in storytelling, weaving together themes of enduring relationships, the triumph of good over evil, the harmonious connection between nature and living beings and, above all, the values of friendship and trust. With anticipation running high following the release of the teaser and posters, the filmmakers have made the decision to reschedule the release, ensuring the film reaches a wider audience and makes the impact it deserves.

In an official note shared via social media, the team confirmed that the film’s release, originally scheduled for October 18th, will now be adjusted. The announcement reads.

Yugo Sako's Ramayana and why it is special

Yugo Sako's journey of creating Ramayana was fueled by his deep admiration for Indian culture. He made several visits to India while working on a documentary film about archaeological excavations and found the perfect story in Ramayana to adapt into an animated feature, leading to the creation of 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama'. Sako saw the universal themes of love, friendship, and loyalty as the heart of the epic and believed that animation could help bring these values to children and adults across the world.

With a team of 450 artists, the film was animated using nearly 1,00,000 hand-drawn cells. Sako chose traditional hand-drawn animation over computer animation because he believed it best captured the warmth and humanity of the Ramayana. His team’s dedication to this labour-intensive process gave the film an emotional depth, helping it achieve global acclaim. Many of the animators who worked on the project later contributed to iconic productions such as 'Pokémon', 'Dragon Ball Z', 'Doraemon', and films from Studio Ghibli, further cementing the film’s influence on the animation industry.

'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' will have a Pan-India release

'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. This cinematic masterpiece combines the richness of Indian culture with the brilliance of Japanese anime. Distributed theatrically across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, the film promises to captivate audiences nationwide.