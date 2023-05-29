Zaira Wasim reacts to a photo of woman eating in a niqab, says 'Purely my choice'

Zaira took to her Twitter to react to a user's post who had shared a picture of a woman eating food with one hand while holding her niqab with the other hand

Former actress Zaira Wasim, who was seen in films like 'Dangal' and 'The Sky Is Pink' before quitting showbiz in 2019, has shared a post on how it is entirely her choice to eat without removing her niqab.

Zaira took to her Twitter to react to a user's post who had shared a picture of a woman eating food with one hand while holding her niqab with her other hand. The picture was shared by the user with the caption: "Is this a choice of a human being?"

Reacting to the tweet, Zaira replied, "Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn't. We don't do it for you. Deal with it."

Zaira gained recognition with her performance in the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal'. She was later seen in 'Secret Superstar'. The Kashmiri-born National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith.

