Have you heard? Aamir Khan keen to Dhoom again

According to reports, Aamir Khan has approached Aditya Chopra about resurrecting his twin roles, Sahir and Samar, from the 2013 blockbuster Dhoom.

RS Prasanna and Aamir Khan

Keen to dhoom again

We know that Aamir Khan is taking a break from acting to spend quality time with his family. Even as he is overseeing his next production venture with director RS Prasanna, he is apparently also contemplating his next move. It is being said that considering the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the perfectionist actor is keen to do an action flick next. Reportedly, he has connected with Aditya Chopra to see if they can make a new Dhoom film by reviving his twin characters, Sahir and Samar, from the 2013 blockbuster. To know whether Adi is convinced with Aamir’s idea, or if he has something else in mind for the actor, watch this space.

Teaming up for real now

Composer MM Keeravani has become the toast of Indian cinema after his song, Naatu naatu for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, bagged the Oscar award for the Best Original Song, last month. The veteran composer has now been signed on to create the soundtrack of Neeraj Pandey’s, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. For those who have forgotten, Ajay played a cameo as Ram Charan’s father in RRR and his character didn’t have any songs. It looks like the actor will feature in the composer’s creations on screen, this time around.

My visit, then yours

Suriya and actor-wife Jyothika have triggered a controversy with their recent visit to the newly reopened Keezhadi museum in Sivangangai, Tamil Nadu, with their kids. Common folk who visited the museum around the same time have lashed out at the management for unfair practices. They complained about being made to wait for hours for their entry, and being inconvenienced due to the celeb couple. Suriya and Jyothika haven’t addressed the issue yet.

Ayan joining Hrithik’s warpath

Ayan Mukerji announced the timeline for the subsequent parts of his Brahmastra trilogy. The director shared that Brahmastra: Part Two — Dev will arrive in theatres in December 2026, and the third instalment will come in December 2027. He also divulged that in the interim, he has decided to take up “a very special opportunity to direct a very special movie.” While he didn’t reveal any details, sources say he has been roped in to helm War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan. Apparently, he is taking home a fee of R25 crore to direct the new thriller for YRF. Sidharth Anand, who directed War (2019), is currently working on Fighter with Duggu.

Thanks, but no thanks

Saif Ali Khan has wowed cinegoers and critics alike with his bad-man portrayals, be it Langda Tyagi in Omkara (2006) or Uday Bhan Rathod in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020). The actor, who will soon be seen as the demon king Raavan opposite Prabhas’s Lord Ram in Om Raut’s Adipurush, recently turned down an offer to play the villain again. Saif declined to be the baddie in Junior NTR’s next with director Koratala Siva. While the reasons for his refusal aren’t exactly known at this point, we hope it’s not because of the criticism for his look as demon king Lankesh in the upcoming magnum opus. Meanwhile, Prakash Raj has been signed on to play one of the baddies in the movie.

All guns blazing

It seems like we’re getting to see a new, no-holds-barred avatar of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. There’s no stopping the actor, who made headlines for her recent revelations about Bollywood on Dax Shepherd’s podcast. During a promotional interaction for her upcoming series, Citadel, Priyanka shared that she will not work with people she doesn’t like. “That is non-negotiable for me,” she said, adding, “I am done with working with people I don’t like and will not be doing that any more.” Must say we are loving the bold new Priyanka.

Ghar-wali feeling at work

When she is not shooting for Rabb Se Hai Dua, Aditi Sharma spends considerable time in her make-up room. So, she decided to give it her personal touch — a ghar-wali feeling at work. Besides putting up some motivational posters on the wall and giving it a nice floral vibe, she has set up a mini kitchen since she loves to eat her meals warm. Aditi, who has also set up her own temple in her makeup room, said, “My room has a white and blue theme, which is very calming, and looks simple. I also have this new-found love for the Boho vibe, so I’ve added a few accessories to the walls.” She has added a personal touch by painting the door of her room too. We think it’s cute!

