Saiyami Kher shares how she has ‘hero-worshipped’ so many players

Saiyami, an avid cricket fan, excited to serve as a post-match expert analyst at the ongoing IPL

Saiyami Kher

Scroll through Saiyami Kher’s Instagram feed, and it’s easy to see her penchant for sports, particularly cricket. The actor got an opportunity to hit the cricket pitch for her upcoming film, Ghoomer. Now, her love for the game sees her take on another role — she has been roped in to anchor Match Party. In the talk show, Kher will be joined by cricketers as they together offer analysis of matches in the ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Kher remembers being actively involved in sports during her school and college years, trying her hand at cricket and badminton. She says her in-depth knowledge of cricket will enable her to offer a deep-dive into the day’s matches. About anchoring the show that kicked off on Monday, she says, “I have been obsessed with the game since I was a child, and have hero-worshipped so many players who are now experts. I just played a cricketer on screen, and wrapped up two other films before I start my next in May-end. So, the timing of this show couldn’t have been better.” She will appear on Match Party thrice every week till the end of the IPL tournament.