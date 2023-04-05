IPL 2023: RCB’s Rajat Patidar ruled out of entire IPL

“Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury,” said RCB in a statement

Rajat Patidar. Pic/Ashish Raje

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) top-order batter Rajat Patidar was on Tuesday ruled out of the entire IPL season due to an Achilles heel injury.

“Unfortunately, Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of IPL2023 due to an Achilles Heel injury,” said RCB in a statement.

“We wish Rajat a speedy recovery and will continue to support him during the process. The coaches and management have decided not to name a replacement player for Rajat just yet,” it added.

