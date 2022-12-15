Breaking News
It's matter over mainstream for Saiyami Kher

Updated on: 15 December,2022 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Saiyami Kher on how the recent release, Faadu, is her attempt to be a part of atypical stories

Saiyami Kher


Faadu was an easy yes for Saiyami Kher. She was thrilled to go back to her Maharashtrian roots to play the role of Manjiri. What made the decision easier was director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s vision for the story that explores romance between two people with contrasting ideologies.


Saiyami Kher with co-star Pavail Gulati in Faadu
Kher feels the SonyLIV series is far removed from the frothy love stories seen on screen. “I have been lucky to get work that is different from mainstream [offerings]. In my first film [Mirzya], I was presented in a different way. There were offers [of love stories] with two typical songs that came my way. But they didn’t excite me. I enjoy watching commercial films and would like to do them as well; wearing chiffon sarees and dancing in Switzerland is not easy. But I would also like to do work that liberates me as an artiste,” she says.


The actor, who is now looking forward to Ghoomer, says she has always held Waheeda Rehman’s advice close to her heart. “She told me, ‘Don’t bother about success; it’s not in our hands. Try and do different things that will satisfy you as an actor.’”

saiyami kher Faadu ashwiny iyer tiwari waheeda rehman SonyLIV bollywood news Entertainment News

