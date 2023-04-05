Breaking News
Hrithik's ‘Fighter’ stunts to be choreographed by mastermind SeYeong Oh

Updated on: 05 April,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Fighter maker Anand ropes in his War stunt director SeYeong Oh to design film’s set-pieces; 10-day action schedule lined up for month-end

SeYeong Oh and Siddharth Anand


He may have started his director’s innings with rom-coms, but over the past decade, Siddharth Anand has definitively moved towards the action genre. Within weeks of Pathaan’s release, the filmmaker resumed the shooting of Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Now, we hear that the director has lined up a month-end schedule that will focus entirely on the film’s action. For the leg, Anand will reunite with his War (2019) action director SeYeong Oh, who previously worked on Snowpiercer (2013) and Avengers: The Age of Ultron (2015).   


War was Bollywood’s biggest hit of 2019War was Bollywood’s biggest hit of 2019



The stunt director had designed several hand-to-hand combat sequences between Roshan and Tiger Shroff, which went on to become among the highlights in War. Anand wants Oh to up the ante for the aerial action thriller. “For the 10-day schedule, the south Korean stunt coordinator has imagined a big-scale battle sequence, complete with weapons. The production design team has already begun building a massive set at the SRPF ground in Goregaon, Mumbai. The set-piece will include Hrithik and Deepika, and will have Oh’s signature hand-to-hand combat scenes,” says a source.    


We are told the lead actors are currently prepping for the leg. Before that, however, the unit will conduct a short stint from April 7 in Mumbai. “Some dramatic talkie portions will be canned at a suburban studio. A set representing the interior of an air force base has been built for the purpose,” says the source. The action schedule, which is likely to be wrapped up in the first week of May, will be followed by a three-week spell during which several emotional scenes will be filmed.  

 

