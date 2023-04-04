Mumbai: Western Railway to run 11 additional services from tomorrow

Of these, fast trains won’t halt at Bandra and Borivli stations, sources say it will change crowd pattern

A crowded platform at Dombivli railway station. All the new services will be non-AC, 12-car locals. File Pic/Satej Shinde

Western Railway will run 11 additional services, including fast ones, from Wednesday. The fast trains running the new services would be even faster, as they won’t halt at Bandra and Borivli stations, said officials.

“For the convenience of Mumbai suburban passengers, Western Railway (WR) has decided to add 11 more 12-car, non-AC local train services from April 5. With the additions, the total number of services will increase to 1,394 from 1,383,” said Sumit Thakur, WR’s chief public relations officer (PRO).

“The fast services that are being introduced will skip halts at Borivli and Bandra on an experimental basis. Accordingly, there will be minor changes in the timings of some of the existing services,” he added.

Sources said the ‘skip halt’ concept would change the crowd patterns and decrease the running time of the fast trains further. Whether or not this concept would continue will depend on the feedback of commuters during the pilot run, they added.

With the additions, WR and CR will together run 3,204 suburban services in Mumbai. The Mumbai division of Central Railway runs 1,810 services across the main line, harbour line, trans harbour corridor and the fourth corridor to Kharkopar.