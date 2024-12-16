Did you know Zakir Hussain was not allowed to cut his long hair due to a contract? He humorously revealed the unusual restriction

The legendary tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away on Monday morning, leaving an irreplaceable void in the hearts of music lovers. It was in the 1980s when the legendary artist became the face of Taj Mahal Tea through a series of memorable TV commercials. These ads portrayed him in ethnic wear, playing tabla and moving his hair; all the ads used to end with the famous tagline, “Wah Taj!” Though these commercials solidified his place as a household name, this came at the cost of a very weird commitment.

Zakir Hussain was not allowed to cut his long hair

Did you know Zakir Hussain was not allowed to cut his long hair because of a clause in his contract with the tea brand? Yes, you read that right. Zakir Hussain was not allowed to cut his long hair as part of his deal with the Taj brand. It was Hussain, who humorously revealed this information, and had shared, "I couldn’t showcase my musical skills in 30 seconds, but I could make my hair move! I’m still their goodwill ambassador, and I’m not allowed to cut my hair, even though it’s falling out."

Story of Zakir’s long hair

Another story connected to his hair was that he didn’t grow it because he liked it, but because he didn’t have money to cut it. “When I first went to the U.S., I had short hair, but I noticed hippies with long hair. I couldn’t afford haircuts, earning just $25 a week during my first year in college, so I let it grow. I was also inspired by other artists in the rock ‘n’ roll group Shanti, where I performed,” he had once shared.

About Zakir Hussain’s demise

Legendary tabla maestro and composer Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73. Hussain was hospitalized in the U.S. and was undergoing treatment for a serious health ailment. He was admitted to the ICU after experiencing a heart-related problem. This morning, the family of the legendary artist confirmed the news of his demise. But last night, rumors of Zakir Hussain’s death set the internet ablaze, with high-profile celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and others mourning his death before he actually passed away.

The news of his demise came shortly after the announcement of his Indian tour. The Grammy Award-winning Zakir Hussain, along with Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia, was set to embark on their As We Speak India tour in January 2025.