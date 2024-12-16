A clip of Ustad Zakir Hussain playing tabla is going viral. It is not just another clip; this video is from Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man, showcasing Hussain’s genius

In Pic: Zakir Hussain in Monkey Man

Listen to this article Zakir Hussain’s video from last film ‘Monkey Man’ goes viral, fans say: ‘Only he could've turned action movie scene into concert’ x 00:00

Ustad Zakir Hussain, the world-renowned tabla maestro, passed away today, Monday, December 16. His death left the entire world in a state of shock. As the world heard the heartbreaking news of Hussain's demise, celebs started extending condolences. Amid this, a clip of Ustad Hussain playing tabla is going viral. It is not just another clip; this video is from Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man, showcasing Hussain’s genius.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tabla x Boxing jugalbandi



The genius of Ustad Zakir Hussain in this iconic scene from Monkey Man.



Farewell #ZakirHussain 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4lwI7MJcLm — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) December 15, 2024

Zakir Hussain’s video from Monkey Man goes viral

The clip shows Dev Patel's character practising boxing on a punching bag as the legendary artist mesmerizes with his tabla rhythm, matching the punches. The clip then has the maestro raising the tempo as he challenges Patel's character's potential. As this clip goes viral, fans started hailing the late artist for his excellence. One wrote, "Only Ustad Zakir Hussain could've turned an action movie scene into a concert!" "The genius of Ustad Zakir Hussain in this iconic scene from Monkey Man. Farewell #ZakirHussain," another wrote. A third fan said, "Need full video, why isn’t this released in India?"

About Zakir Hussain’s demise

Legendary tabla maestro and composer Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73. Hussain was hospitalised in the U.S. and was undergoing treatment for a serious health ailment. He was admitted to the ICU after experiencing a heart-related problem. This morning, the family of the legendary artist confirmed the news of his demise. But last night, rumours of Zakir Hussain’s death set the internet ablaze, with high-profile celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and others mourning his death before he actually passed away.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram, shared a post of the legendary artist playing the tabla, and added a folded-hands emoji in the caption. Sonu Nigam, who was heartbroken by the news, posted a black-and-white picture with the words, “Zakir bhai… What is this?” written on it.

The news of his demise came shortly after the announcement of his Indian tour. The Grammy Award-winning Zakir Hussain, along with Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia, was set to embark on their As We Speak India tour in January 2025.