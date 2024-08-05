Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan divorced in 2014, following which Sussanne began dating Arslan Goni and Hrithik found love with Saba Azad

‘Main Hoon Na’ actor Zayed Khan, who has been away from the acting front for a while now, got candid about his relationship with ex-brother-in-law Hrithik Roshan. Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, was earlier married to Hrithik. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons. While Sussanne is dating Arslan, Hrithik is in a relationship with actor-singer Saba Azad.

In an interview with Zoom, Zayed shared that anytime he is indecisive, he’d call up Hrithik, who he fondly calls “Duggu” for his opinion. “He is very good. Also, when someone doesn’t need to be nice to you for any reason, they will tell you things objectively, and he is one such person,” said the actor.

When asked if the two ever had an altercation or drifted apart following Hrithik’s divorce with Sussanne, Zayed denied it and said, “We did everything that a brother-in-law should at that time. While it was and when it wasn’t… we were always the same because, at the end of the day, his children are my children. They have grown up in my hands. We are too mature for all of this. There are more important things. It was their choice, and what had to happen, happened.”

Zayed was also asked about Sussanne now dating Arslan Goni and Hrithik finding love again with Saba Azad, to which he replied, “We are like the new modern family. It is crazy; there is extreme acceptance from everyone. It has taken a while to get there, but now that it is together, it is beautiful. We all party together, we get together under one roof, and have a ball.”

Zayed rose to fame with the Farah Khan directorial 'Main Hoon Na', which was released in 2004. It also featured actors Shah Rukh Khan, Amrita Rao, and Sushmita Sen. In the film, SRK essayed the role of an army officer, Major Ram Prasad, while Zayed played the role of his brother Lakshman Prasad Sharma "Lucky".