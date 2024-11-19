Manoj Bajpayee's Despatch will be a special presentation on 21st November while Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri will have its world premiere on 23rd November at IFFI 2024 in Goa

Two of ZEE5's original content – Despatch, an original film starring Manoj Bajpayee and Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amargiri, a Telugu original series starring Megha Akash and Naresh Agastya, will be screened at the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024. While Despatch will be a special presentation on 21st November, Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri will have its world premiere on 23rd November at IFFI 2024.

About Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Despatch

Directed by Kanu Behl and starring Manoj Bajpayee, Shahana Goswami and Arrchita Agarwaal, 'Despatch' is a crime drama based on the complex challenges of investigative journalism. The film follows seasoned crime journalist Joy, played by Manoj Bajpayee, as he confronts the dark undercurrents of the media world while pursuing a high-stakes story. Caught in a web of power, ethics, and personal conflict, Joy’s journey reveals the high price of truth in an industry rife with corruption.

Kanu Behl, Director of Despatch said, "We are absolutely thrilled to take Despatch to IFFI and screen it among film lovers. There is no better feeling than to receive first-hand, authentic feedback on the film from such passionate festival goers. It is my first time at IFFI and am looking forward to attending it”.

About Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri

Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri is a thrilling detective thriller set in the enigmatic kingdom of Amaragiri, where a young investigator named Ramakrishna is drawn into a mysterious case that shakes the region. Villagers are mysteriously losing their memories after entering the Nallamalla Forest, and as Ramakrishna digs deeper, he uncovers a complex web of political conspiracies, royal secrets, and a tragic past. Set in the vibrant backdrop of 1970s Telangana, the Telugu original series blends rich cultural history with a dark, twisted mystery. Produced by Ram Talluri and directed by Pradeep Maddali, Vikkatakavi stars Naresh Agastya as the determined detective Ramakrishna and Megha Akash as the enigmatic Princess Lakshmi and is Telangana's first-ever detective series.

Pradeep Maddali, Director of Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri expressed, "I’m beyond excited to have Vikkatakavi premiere at IFFI—it's truly a great honor for any director to showcase their work at such a prestigious platform. The story of Vikkatakavi, with its deep cultural roots and gripping mystery, is something I’m immensely proud of, especially as it brings Telangana’s rich local history to a global audience. This collaboration with ZEE5 has been incredibly rewarding, and I look forward to visiting IFFI with this special project”.

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to bring a fresh wave of cinematic celebration to the scenic coast of Goa from November 20th to 28th, 2024. This year’s festival promises to be more than just a film showcase; it’s a convergence of global cultures, a launchpad for emerging voices, and a profound tribute to India’s cinematic legacy.

Catch Despatch and Vikkatakavi: The Chronicles of Amaragiri at IFFI on 21st and 23rd November respectively and on ZEE5 soon.