'The Fable' actor Manoj Bajpayee said in statement, “Winning the Best Film award at Leeds is not just a triumph for our film but a proud moment for Indian cinema"

Manoj Bajpayee Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Manoj Bajpayee's 'The Fable' scripts history at Leeds International Film Festival 2024 x 00:00

Major win

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy, has made history as the first Indian movie to win the Best Film title at the Leeds International Film Festival 2024. This development comes after the venture had its world première at Berlinale 2024, and won a Special Jury Prize at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, and Tillotama Shome, the movie is an India-US co-production. Leading man Bajpayee said, “Winning the Best Film award at Leeds is not just a triumph for our film but a proud moment for Indian cinema. I hope The Fable continues to inspire and touch people around the world.”

Notice served

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh was issued a notice by the Telangana government ahead of his Dil-Luminati concert in Hyderabad yesterday. The notice, served by the District Welfare Officer of Rangareddy on November 7, instructed Dosanjh to refrain from performing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during his concert at the GMR Arena. It comes after a complaint was lodged by Chandigarh-based professor, Panditrao Dharenavar, who provided video evidence of Dosanjh allegedly singing such songs at his Delhi concert on October 26 and 27. The government aims to preemptively prevent any potential promotion of these substances during the Hyderabad concert. In addition to the performance restrictions, the notice also outlines sound level regulations, citing World Health Organisation guidelines, including the fact that “adults should not be exposed to sounds with a peak sound pressure level above 140 decibels”. It also prohibited Dosanjh from bringing children on stage.