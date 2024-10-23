Zeenat Aman says gold guineas given by Raj Kapoor were stolen

Yesterday, Zeenat Aman started sharing a story about how she signed on for Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivam Sundaram. Today, the actress continued the story

Yesterday, Zeenat Aman started sharing a story about how she signed on for Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivam Sundaram. The veteran actress, who is set to star in Bun Tikki, concluded her Instagram post by talking about how she reached the cottage where Raj Kapoor was staying, dressed in traditional clothing to embody 'Rupa.' Today, she continued her story and shared how she was officially inducted into the movie.

She ended her caption yesterday saying, “When I reached The Cottage I was greeted at the door by John, Rajji's (Raj Kapoor) right-hand man. He looked quizzically at me but followed my request - ‘Saabji ko kaho ki Rupa ayi hai.'”

Starting her story again, she stated, "Continued from yesterday Ever-reliable John delivered my message, and soon ushered me into Rajji’s view. Oh! How amused was the great director to see me dressed as a maimed village belle!"

Talking about what transpired after she presented herself, Zeenat recalled, "I later learnt that he was very moved that an actress of my stature would go to such lengths to prove herself. When his laughter died down, Rajji excused himself to make a telephone call. Twenty minutes later, his most gracious wife Krishna ji was at the door with a handful of gold guineas in her purse. Rajji handed these to me with great aplomb as my signing amount… and so it was that I came to be Rupa."

But the most shocking part of the story was undoubtedly the fact that the signing-on money was stolen from her home. The veteran actress said, "I held onto those guineas for decades until they were stolen from my home a few years ago. Still, given a choice between this memory and that gold, I will always choose the memory."

"On another note, the image in my previous post depicts Rajji fixing my scars on set. The glue used to give me this appearance played absolute havoc on my skin for weeks! As for this wonderful picture of me with the Kapoors. I can’t for the life of me remember where it was taken! Any film buffs out there who can give me a clue?" She concluded.