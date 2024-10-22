Zeenat Aman shared the interesting story behind her casting in Raj Kapoor's directorial Satyam Shivam Sundaram. The actress felt that her modern image was the reason she was getting overlooked for the role of Rupa

Raj Kapoor and Zeenat Aman

Listen to this article 'My modern image was the culprit': Zeenat Aman recalls what she did to get a role in Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivam Sundaram x 00:00

Zeenat Aman's Instagram captions never fail to impress. For her latest post, the 70s Bollywood diva shared a story about her casting in the Raj Kapoor-directorial 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'. She recalled that the journey of her association began during the shoot of the film Vakil Babu. It was during the shoot of the film that Raj Kapoor would share the idea of his film 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'.

Sharing a picture with Raj Kapoor from the sets of the film, Zeenat wrote, "In December we will mark the 100th birth anniversary of the extraordinary Raj Kapoor. I have rehashed the story of how he came to cast me as Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram countless times, but here it is for Instagram. A defining anecdote from my career."

What Zeenat Aman did to convince Raj Kapoor she is the best choice to play Rupa

She wrote, "It was 1981, and we were shooting Vakil Babu. Rajji was playing the titular role, while his younger brother Shashi Kapoor and I were playing leading roles as each other’s love interests. In between takes, while the technicians changed sets and rigged lights, we cast members often found ourselves with time to kill. Now Rajji had a radical approach to his art, and he was brimming with enthusiasm for a film he wanted to make. For days he regaled us with his idea for a story about a man who falls in love with a woman’s voice but can’t quite reconcile himself to her appearance. He spoke with unfettered and rousing passion, but never once even hinted that I could be a part of this film. I was already a star in my own right, and his lack of interest in casting me began to chafe. I knew that my “modern image”, complete with mini skirts and boots, was the culprit. So I determined to take matters into my own hands."

Zeenat was determined to prove herself worthy of playing the role of Rupa. "I knew that Rajji spent much of his spare time at ‘The Cottage’ set on the grounds of his sprawling R.K. Studio. It was here that he would hold meetings or host small events, often presiding over these gathering from a pristine mattress placed on the floor. So I made my move. One evening, having wrapped up early from shoot, I spent an extra 30 minutes in my dressing room making myself up in my own interpretation of Rupa. I put on a ghagra choli, braided my hair with a parandi, and then stuck tissue paper onto my face with glue in an effort to scar my visage," she wrote.

"When I reached The Cottage I was greeted at the door by John, Rajji’s right-hand man. He looked quizzically at me but followed my request - “Saabji ko kaho ki Rupa ayi hai," she added.

Well, there is more to the story but we will all have to wait as the legendary actress has decided that the rest of the story will be shared tomorrow. Well, some things are worth the wait.