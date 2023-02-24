Zeenat Aman posts about 'privacy' amid Alia Bhatt's 'intrusion of privacy' row

In her latest post, the actor beautifully penned down the difference between 'interest in a public figure' and 'an entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives'

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman is sharing minute details from her personal and professional life ever since she made her debut on Instagram.

The 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' actor is equally updated about the ongoings in the world of celebs around her. In her latest post, the actor beautifully penned down the difference between 'interest in a public figure' and 'an entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives'. After Alia Bhatt accused the media and the paparazzi of invading her 'privacy', Zeenat's indirect post became more significant.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Zeenat posted a picture of herself with a caption. The actor looked classy in her black polka-dot dress.

She wrote, "A quick picture in the foyer before heading to a friend's birthday party the other night. I know you may want to ask me which friend, so I will give you an answer about privacy. I think there's a fine line between a healthy interest in a public figure or a person you admire, and an entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives. The former is wonderful and that on which artists and audiences thrive. The latter is a drag for everyone involved and, in my view, keeps us from approaching new ideas and a higher level of conversation. The world is so spectacularly diverse and rich, I promise you there are more interesting things to learn than which celebrity met whom and where. Just a thought."

Manisha Koirala gave a thumbs-up to the actor's post with some heart emojis. Fans showed their love for Zeenat's significant words. One wrote, "You've been rocking the internet sharing your incredibly beautiful thoughts & lovely pictures! Thank you for deciding to be on Instagram."

Another one wrote, "I so agree with your point of view. Thank you for sharing your gorgeous pictures, am a big fan!"

On Tuesday, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor wrote in a long post, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me.... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed?" Tagging the Mumbai police, she added, "This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy and it's safe to say all lines were crossed dat. @mumbaipolice."

In the pictures, it seemed like the actor was sitting on the balcony of her apartment when she was clicked without her consent. Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karan Johar extended their solidarity to the 'Raazi' actor.

