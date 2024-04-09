For her latest Instagram post, Zeenat Aman introduced her followers to her pet dog and also gave relationship advice

Zeenat Aman

Listen to this article Zeenat Aman recommends 'living together before marriage', says it is the advice she gave her kids x 00:00

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman's Instagram posts always come with valuable life lessons or great unheard stories from the 70s and 80s. For her latest Instagram post, Zeenat spoke about her adopted pet dog Lily and also shared relationship advice prompted by a comment in one of her previous posts.

Zeenat shared two pictures of her spending time in her garden with Lily. "Two birds, one post! First, by popular demand, here’s my madcap Lily having a caper in the garden this afternoon. Lily is a good ole desi dog rescued from the streets of Bombay. She is my darling shadow, and the reason that I am a firm advocate of pet rescue and adoption," she wrote speaking about Lily.

The actress went on to share her relationship advice. "On a different note, one of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared - if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married! This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test."

Further justifying her opinion, Aman wrote, "It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible?"

Zeenat also addressed the larger opinion of the Indian society on live-in relationships and simply wrote, "I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about “living in sin” but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in 'Bun Tikki.' Produced by Manish Malhotra, the film also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. The film reunites Zeenat and Shabana after 41 years. They last worked together in the 1982 film Ashanti. Talking about working with Aman, Azmi told mid-day, "Zeenat Aman continues to be one of the most polite people I know. It’s always a pleasure to be in her company. I did my first mainstream film, Ishk Ishk Ishk [1974] with her, then Ashanti. She was a big star during Ishk Ishk Ishk, and some of us were newcomers and completely raw, but she was very approachable and polite. That remains unchanged in her; she continues to not play the star.”

The famous actor has given several hits, such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbaani', 'Dhund', 'Don', 'Manoranjan' and 'Yaadon Ki Baarat'. She was known for playing unconventional roles in her era, when many actresses were reluctant to take on those roles.