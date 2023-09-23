Zeenat Aman reveals being 'bedridden with the flu', expresses worry about 'manic week ahead'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently revealed on Instagram that she has been battling a severe flu

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently revealed on Instagram that she has been battling a severe flu, confining her to bed for the past ten days. Despite her illness, she shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from her time spent on a set. The photos offer a glimpse into her transformation by her glam team, her pre-shoot rituals, and her interactions with the crew. Zeenat also expressed her delight in working with numerous talented women directors and cinematographers this year, acknowledging their significant contributions to the industry.

She captioned her Instagram post, "I’ve been bedridden with a horrible flu for the past 10 days, and now I have a manic week of work ahead! But before I dive into it, here’s a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes. My glam team takes me from aunty to Amazon; I do my homework; I hold my poses; I check Instagram; I drink lots of coffee; and I count the minutes until I can get back into my kaftan!

She also added, "On another note, the majority of my directors and DOPs this year have been women. And I’m still not over the joy of having so many phenomenal women running set. Take a bow, ladies. You do me proud."

In response to her post, fellow celebrities and fans poured in with supportive and affectionate comments. Archana Puran Singh praised Zeenat's continuous amazingness, while Nafisa Ali Sodhi complimented her on her lovely appearance. Maria Goretti sent love, healing wishes, and virtual hugs.

Notably, Zeenat recently attended a Ganesh aarti at Usha Kakade's home, where she played the dhol (drum) with visually impaired children, making the event even more special.

Looking ahead, fans can anticipate seeing Zeenat Aman in "Bun Tikki," a film created by renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol, she will be a part of this exciting project directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. The film, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza, promises to be a captivating addition to Zeenat's storied career.