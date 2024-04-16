Zeenat Aman has responded to her Hare Rama Hare Krishna co-star Mumtaz over the 'live-in' before marriage topic

It was just yesterday when Mumtaz slammed her Hare Rama Hare Krishna co-star Zeenat Aman for giving the younger generation advice about living together before getting married. Mumtaz was of the opinion that Zeenat is not in a position to give anyone relationship advice as “her own marriage was a living hell.”

In light of this, the Hindustan Times reached out to Zeenat Aman to see if she had anything to say about the comment. "Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I’ve never been one to comment on others personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I’m not going to start now." Zeenat Aman said.

But what led to this?

Well, in an interview with Zoom, Mumtaz said, “Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships.”

Zeenat's post which triggered a strong reaction from Mumtaz read, "One of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared - if you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married. This is the same advice l've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test."

"It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible?" she further said in the post.