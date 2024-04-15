Mumtaz said, “Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty."

Mumtaz, Zeenat Aman Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Mumtaz blasts 'cool aunty' Zeenat Aman for promoting live-in relationship: 'She should be the last person doling out advice' x 00:00

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently shared relationship advice, saying she strongly recommends live-in before marriage. Reacting to the same, her contemporary and yesteryear diva Mumtaz begged to differ and slammed Zeenat for the same. In an interview with Zoom, Mumtaz shared that Zeenat should be the last person to dish out advice given how her marriage was a living hell. The two actors shared screenspace in Dev Anand's 1971 film 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'.

Mumtaz said, “Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zeenat's post which triggered a strong reaction from Mumtaz read, "One of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared - if you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married. This is the same advice l've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

"It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible?" she further said in the post.

"I'm aware that Indian society is a little uptight about "living in sin" but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge?" concluded Zeenat.

Meanwhile, Zeenat will be seen in 'Bun Tikki' alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

(With inputs from Agencies)