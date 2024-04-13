Zeenat Aman shares her Instagram analytics, feels honoured

Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman is one of the most popular figures on Instagram. Her posts often reflect on her life and life in the movies

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who is known as the ‘Queen of Instagram’ owing to her engaging posts on Instagram, shared a throwback picture of herself on Saturday. The actress also said that for the first time, she trawled the analytics of her account and came across some interesting insights.

On Saturday, the actress shared a close-up picture of herself in which she can be seen sporting short hair and looking into the camera.

In the caption, she wrote: “A vintage smoulder to inspire your Saturday. The kids just walked me through the analytics of my page for the first time. I’m pleasantly surprised to discover that over 60 per cent of you are between 25 and 44 years old.”

The actress further mentioned that she was pleasantly surprised to find that 70 per cent of her followers are women, which she called an honour.

Zeenat added, “All of you in this age group, be honest with me now - How many of you have actually ever seen one of my films? P.S: Nearly 70 per cent of my Instagram followers are women! I am honoured.”

Earlier, the actress shared relationship advice, saying she strongly recommends living together before getting married.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who is known for her work in movies like 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' and 'Dostana', shared a string of pictures with her furry friend Lily. The pictures show Zeenat wearing a white and green floral shirt, and a white skirt. She was sitting in a garden and playing with her dog.

The actress went on to share her relationship advice. "On a different note, one of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared - if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married! This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test."

Further justifying her opinion, Aman wrote, "It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible?"

