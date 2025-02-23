Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton who take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale

Zoya Akhtar, The Archies cast Pic/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article Zoya Akhtar felt guilty after The Archies' failure, says Suhana, Agastya, Khushi, Vedang were ‘almost bullied’ x 00:00

Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar appeared on the podcast Game Changers hosted by trade analyst Komal Nahta. The series, with its esteemed and intriguing guests from the entertainment world, offers a plethora of engaging conversations, bringing to light many fascinating facts and unheard stories from audiences' favorite celebrities and talents. In the latest episode, Zoya shared insights on what went down after The Archies’ failure.

Zoya Akhtar on The Archies’ failure

Zoya Akhtar shared, “It wasn’t like anybody was kind to me because the film was released on OTT. If it had been a theatrical release, the film would have been slightly different. At that time you feel terrible and responsible, but then I did my best.”

Speaking about backing newcomers like Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Agastya Nanda in the film, Zoya shared that she felt guilty since they had to bear the brunt.

Zoya said, “They just did what I asked them to do. I didn’t like the fact that they were being almost bullied. It wasn’t nice, it was all my responsibility, so I did feel guilty, but then they asked me not to.”

She added, “The audience is harsh with certain newcomers, not with all of them. I felt bad when this happened. If the audience didn’t like it, it was on me and not them. They all are very talented and people will see that with time.”

About Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies

The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton who take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak, and rebellion. The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics showed Dot playing Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming and talented Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor taking the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as the always hungry Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge portrayed by Suhana Khan, Heartthrob Reggie Mantle was showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda played Dilton Doiley.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zoya Akhtar awaits the release of 'Superboys of Malegaon' which is directed by Reema Kagti. The film stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles. It is inspired by a true story and follows the journey of Nasir Shaikh, an aspiring filmmaker from the small town of Malegaon, who dreams of making movies with his friends despite many challenges.