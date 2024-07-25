Speculations started when Lady Gaga was seen landing in Paris ahead of the Olympics, a worldwide multisport event

Lady Gaga Pic/Instagram

Singer-songwriter and actor Lady Gaga is set all to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier, fans had speculated that the 'Shallow' singer would take the stage on the River Seine in Paris alongside Celine Dion, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and French singer Aya Nakamura. However, the ceremony's lineup of performers has mostly been kept under wraps.

As per the reports, speculations started when Gaga and Dion were seen landing in Paris ahead of the Olympics, a worldwide multisport event. The 'A Star Is Born' actor was spotted waving to admirers outside her car in the French capital, according to social media footage.

Gaga, a Grammy and Oscar-winning performer, was busy with the shoots of her upcoming film 'Joker: Folie A Deux', where she plays Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck/Joker, and headlining her Las Vegas residency show, called Enigma + Jazz & Piano.

Talking about 'Joker: Folie A Deux', it is a sequel to the 2019 film 'Joker' is set to release in theatres on October 4, 2024, after premiering at the Venice Film Festival. The first 'Joker' movie won the Golden Lion at Venice in 2019.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the film.

The first 'Joker' was a huge success, both critically and commercially. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor and Hildur Gudnadottir winning for Original Score. It became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. In the sequel, Phoenix reprises his role as Joker, and Lady Gaga joins as Harley Quinn. The movie will mostly take place in Arkham Asylum.

'Joker: Folie a Deux' will be separate from other DC films, like the upcoming 'Superman' and 'The Batman: Part II.'

Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn will exist separately from Margot Robbie's character, seen in 'Birds of Prey' and 'The Suicide Squad,' and Kaley Cuoco's animated character from the Max series.

Todd Phillips returns as the director of 'Joker: Folie a Deux.' He co-wrote the script with Scott Silver and produced the film with Bradley Cooper.

The 'Bad Romance' artist's Olympic opening ceremony performance marks her first time on a televised stage since her stripped-down rendition of "Hold My Hand" at the 95th Academy Awards last year. The song from Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for Best Original Song.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will air on NBC and stream on Peacock, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

