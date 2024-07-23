Joker 2 New Trailer: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix cause chaos as Joker and Harley Quinn in this much-anticipated sequel to 2019’s Oscar-winning film

Joker Folie À Deux New Trailer: Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix unleash a musical mayhem

A new trailer for Warner Bros. and DC's upcoming film 'Joker: Folie à Deux' shows Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga unleashing chaos, albeit in a musical manner. Joker 2's new trailer dropped ahead of its world premiere at this year's Venice International Film Festival.

The DC sequel, officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, follows on from the 2019 hit Joker as Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is institutionalised at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. As he struggles with his dual identity, he meets Harleen Quinzel (Lady Gaga) and finds the music that's always been inside him.

Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn, is a music therapist for Arkham Asylum who meets Arthur; her curiosity eventually turns to obsession and she forms a deadly romantic relationship with him.

The second trailer, arriving three months after the debut trailer, was teased with a 24-hour livestream, started on Monday (July 22), featuring an empty TV studio promising a show by 'Joker & Harley'.

What is Joker: Folie à Deux about?

After murdering Murray Franklin live on television, Arthur Fleck is incarcerated in Arkham State Hospital, where he meets Harleen Quinzel. The two fall madly in love and experience musical madness through their shared delusions, while Fleck's followers start a movement to free him from Arkham, ultimately giving rise to the Clown Prince of Crime's criminal empire.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' is the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019’s Academy Award-winning 'Joker', which earned more than USD 1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. Both a critical and commercial success, the first 'Joker' was nominated for 11 Oscars, with star Joaquin Phoenix winning best actor and Hildur Guðnadóttir for original score.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' will be a musical that follows the twisted romance between Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn, with a lot of the film believed to be taking place within Arkham Asylum. Directed by Todd Phillips, 'Joker: Folie à Deux' will also feature appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland. The film is set to release in theaters on October 4, 2024 after world premiering in competition at the Venice Film Festival.