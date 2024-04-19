With the fandom tripping over Lady Gaga’s take on the iconic Harley Quinn in Todd Phillip’s Joker: Folie à Deux trailer, we reach out to fans for their expectations from her performance, plus a checklist of hotspots to get your Joker/Harley fix from

Lady Gaga will make her debut as Harley Quinn with the film that is expected to release in October

Listen to this article Fans on their expectations from Lady Gaga's performance as Harley Quinn in new Joker film x 00:00

A more real take

I wait for this film. As a musician, the fact that the film is a musical adds another dimension to these characters. I feel that the way Margot

Robbie portrayed Harley is flashy and comic-book style. It is a personal choice, but it lacked a certain depth for me. I love the fact that this film explores the relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn better. At least, it promises to. Gaga’s character is more mature and layered. I loved Robbie’s Harley Quinn. She was fun, and quirky, but I prefer the darker version.

Vikramjit Kundu, 29, musician and PR professional

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Pics Courtesy/YouTube

Not canon, but to each their own

The pace and tone of the film is in line with [director] Tod Phillips’ previous work, and Lady Gaga always comes up with something different. I prefer the original canon Harley Quinn from Batman: The Animated Series in the 90s, but you cannot always get that. As long as the film sticks to the original characteristics of Quinn, and the chemistry of the two characters, it should work. Even the Joker has undergone so many iterations — from Jack Nicholson to Heath Ledger, and now to Joaquin Phoenix. None of them were traditional depictions. In fact, Robbie comes close to it, but she wouldn’t have fit the tone of this universe. Then again, if you are fixated on a depiction of a character, nothing will ever please you. So, we need to watch the full movie before we comment.

Kush Shastri, 33, writer

Harley Quinn as seen in the animated series. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

The lady is serious

What interests me is that in previous renditions, Harley Quinn is a doctor. Not in this one. I think it also has to do with how the director approaches the film. As a comparison, Margot Robbie was in a film with a heightened tone, and she was excellent. But Lady Gaga is a serious actor, too. I am excited to see her approach, because [Todd] Phillips is looking at the characters through realism. The challenge with such extreme characters is that they are either right, or wrong. To me, Robbie’s performance as Harley is a sequel to this character. Gaga is in the process of becoming the deranged

Harley Quinn.

Aaryan Deshpande, 27, actor

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

Right amount of crazy

I saw the trailer, and it speaks a lot on what to expect. Phoenix has been a game changer in the portrayal of the classic Joker. Harley [Quinn] being there completes the whole picture of this perfect anarchist love story. I like the fact that it showcases two antagonists falling in love, instead of the good guys. I love the iconic moment of both of them dancing on the stairs. That is really cool. I have loved Lady Gaga’s acting, screen presence and performances. She was fantastic in House of Gucci. She has the right amount of crazy in her eyes to pull the character off. While I love Margot Robbie’s take in Suicide Squad (2016), I think Gaga has a much more psychotic and cerebral approach to it. It is about time that we get some really serious superhero movies not based on one-liners; with a much more dramatic tone than the summer blockbuster format.

Santanu Hazarika, 32, artist

