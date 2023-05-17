Actor-comedian Kevin Hart wins Cannes Lions Entertainment Person of the Year Award 2023

The actor will be presented with the award at the Cannes Lions Awards Show, which will be held next month on June 20

Hollywood actor and stand-up comedian, Kevin Hart has won the Entertainment Person of the Year award at Cannes Lions 2023. Hart, who is also the Founder & Chairman of Hartbeat, the global media company, where comedy meets culture, has been bestowed with the prestigious award for his relentless contribution to the field of entertainment.

Presented in recognition of the vital role that entertainment plays in the marketing and communications landscape, the coveted Award celebrates Hart's creativity that inspires others to curate or produce compelling, meaningful and entertaining content.

About honouring the Hollywood comic star with the prestigious award, the Chairman of LIONS, Philip Thomas says, “We’re delighted to honour Kevin Hart with this year’s Entertainment Person of the Year accolade. He is a trailblazing entrepreneur and through his creation of Hartbeat he has shown an unwavering commitment to building the most innovative and inclusive comedic storytelling company. This is the kind of creativity that acts as an inspiration to others and we’re pleased to recognise the important role that Kevin is playing in the entertainment space.”

On being bestowed with the Entertainment Person of The Year Award 2023 by the Cannes LIONS, the popular Hollywood star and ace stand-up comedian, Kevin Hart said, “I am so honoured to receive this award and be recognised for my work in the entertainment and advertising space. It’s been incredible to work with Hartbeat’s branded entertainment studio and marketing consultancy, along with my brand partners, to take comedy in advertising to the next level and craft culturally relevant campaigns that unite people through laughter. My team and I are just getting started and we will continue to raise the bar and make an impact in advertising.”

Hart will speak on stage at Cannes Lions for the first time as a part of the Entertainment Person of The Year seminar next month, on June 20. The actor will be presented with the award at the Cannes Lions Awards Show, which will be held on the same day.

The 70th edition of Cannes Lions will see a curated program of world-class experts, challengers and disruptors from across the spectrum of creativity take to the stages.

Kevin Hart who began his made his Hollywood debut in 2002 with an urban-crime comedy, 'Paper Soldiers', has acted in popular Hollywood movies such as 'Get Hard', 'Central Intelligence', 'Night School' and ' About Last Night' among several others.