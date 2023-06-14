Actor Keanu Reeves talks about the backstory of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ ahead of its digital premiere

‘John Wick’ is an American neo-noir action thriller media franchise created by Derek Kolstad and centered on John Wick, a former hitman who is forced back into the criminal underworld he had previously abandoned

Actor Keanu Reeves. Pic/Internet

The legendary John Wick is back in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’. In the latest installment of the John Wick saga, Keanu Reeves reprises his most iconic role. Recently, Keanu revealed some interesting details about the ‘John Wick’ series.

“It wasn’t just a puppy.” Starting from the death of his puppy, John Wick finds himself at odds with the very world he once sought to leave. Backed into a corner with the assassin world gunning for him, John must successfully complete the High Table’s challenge if he wishes to live peacefully. He gathers allies, suits up, and loads his guns as he prepares to complete the impossible. But will he truly find his freedom? With fans hungry for John Wick after a 4 years wait, Keanu Reeves gives them a taste of what's to come.

Talking about what the fans of the franchise will love in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, Keanu Reeves says, “If you enjoy the world building under John Wick, we have some really fun stuff in store. We have new characters, new levels of action for John Wick - the production design, the scale, the scope, a lot of big rooms, high ceilings, we're in Berlin, we’re in Paris, we have amazing Thespians and costume design. There are other themes that are coming back from all different versions of all films. So there's stuff that you can recognize and then there's new things. We're trying to cook up a beautiful feast with multiple courses; and some nice wine. So, sit backseat on the big screen, eat some popcorn, and John Wick.”

After the enormous box office success, the film is all set for OTT release in India. Fans can catch the mesmerizing Keanu Reeves looking his dashing best in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ as the film is about to open the arsenal exclusively on Lionsgate Play on 23rd June 2023. Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film also features an ever-expanding cast of industry legends, including Lance Reddick, Ian McShane, and Laurence Fishburne, as well as some new faces.

